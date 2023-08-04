The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Astros.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .221 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Gonzalez has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (14 of 28), with at least two hits four times (14.3%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in six of 28 games so far this season.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 17 .226 AVG .218 .273 OBP .246 .290 SLG .309 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 8/2 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings