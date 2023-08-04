Play progresses at the National Bank Open, with Peyton Stearns in the round of 64 against Leylah Annie Fernandez. Stearns is +20000 to win this tournament at Stade Iga.

Stearns at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Stearns' Next Match

Stearns will meet Fernandez in the round of 64 on Tuesday, August 8 at 11:00 AM ET, after beating Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-4 in the qualification final.

Stearns Stats

Stearns beat No. 80-ranked Frech 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday to make the .

In 12 tournaments over the past 12 months, Stearns has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 16-13.

Stearns is 7-8 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court types), Stearns has played 29 matches and 23.2 games per match.

Stearns, in 15 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 23.6 games per match and won 49.7% of them.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Stearns has won 61.5% of her games on serve, and 41.7% on return.

On hard courts, Stearns, over the past year, has been victorious in 61.2% of her service games and 36% of her return games.

