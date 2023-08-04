Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Steven Kwan (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 38th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.
- In 68.2% of his games this season (73 of 107), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (31.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 4.7% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan has an RBI in 25 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 50.5% of his games this season (54 of 107), with two or more runs 12 times (11.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|55
|.264
|AVG
|.282
|.354
|OBP
|.340
|.365
|SLG
|.396
|16
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|24
|32/27
|K/BB
|23/21
|7
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 3.59 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.