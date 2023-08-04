The Tampa Bay Rays (66-45) and Detroit Tigers (48-60) square off on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Comerica Park.

The Rays will call on Zack Littell (1-2) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-4).

Tigers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (1-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-4, 4.71 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.71 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.

Olson is trying to record his second quality start of the year in this game.

Olson will try to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.5 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 11 appearances this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

The Rays' Littell (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 4.85 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .310.

