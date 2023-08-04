Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 73 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .308.
- In 59.0% of his 100 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 100), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 18.0% of his games this year (18 of 100), with more than one RBI five times (5.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.0%.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|51
|.247
|AVG
|.224
|.325
|OBP
|.292
|.380
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|33/17
|K/BB
|39/15
|6
|SB
|6
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 117 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Littell (1-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.85 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .310 to his opponents.
