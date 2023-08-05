The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.115 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .209 with eight doubles, five home runs and 27 walks.

In 30 of 66 games this year (45.5%) Baddoo has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (13.6%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (7.6%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 21.2% of his games this year, Baddoo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 of 66 games so far this season.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .206 AVG .213 .260 OBP .348 .299 SLG .362 5 XBH 8 2 HR 3 7 RBI 16 25/7 K/BB 26/20 2 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings