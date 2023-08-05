Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians square off against Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +120 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -145 +120 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Cleveland's past three contests have gone under the set point total, and the average over/under in that run was 8.2.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians are 33-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.9% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Cleveland has a record of 19-9 (67.9%).

The Guardians have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 109 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-60-4).

The Guardians have collected a 7-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 70% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-24 25-32 22-17 32-39 37-34 17-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.