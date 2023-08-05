How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Noah Syndergaard gets the start for the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Progressive Field against Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 83 home runs.
- Cleveland has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.382).
- The Guardians have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.251).
- Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (450 total runs).
- The Guardians' .314 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Guardians strike out the least in baseball, averaging 6.9 per game.
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.
- Cleveland has a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.282).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.68 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Syndergaard enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Syndergaard will try to pick up his ninth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.6 innings per appearance.
- He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|7/31/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|J.P. France
|8/1/2023
|Astros
|L 2-0
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Framber Valdez
|8/2/2023
|Astros
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Ronel Blanco
|8/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Mike Clevinger
|8/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Michael Kopech
|8/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Kevin Gausman
|8/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Alek Manoah
