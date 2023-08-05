Noah Syndergaard gets the start for the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Progressive Field against Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 83 home runs.

Cleveland has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.382).

The Guardians have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.251).

Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (450 total runs).

The Guardians' .314 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Guardians strike out the least in baseball, averaging 6.9 per game.

The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.282).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.68 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

Syndergaard enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Syndergaard will try to pick up his ninth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 White Sox W 5-0 Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros L 2-0 Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Tanner Bibee Ronel Blanco 8/4/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Home Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 8/5/2023 White Sox - Home Noah Syndergaard Michael Kopech 8/6/2023 White Sox - Home Xzavion Curry Jesse Scholtens 8/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Bibee Yusei Kikuchi 8/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Allen Kevin Gausman 8/10/2023 Blue Jays - Home Noah Syndergaard Alek Manoah

