Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (54-56) will host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (43-68) at Progressive Field on Saturday, August 5, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-145). A 9-run total has been set in the game.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - CLE (1-4, 6.68 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (4-10, 4.49 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Guardians' game against the White Sox but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Guardians (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to beat the White Sox with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 33 (58.9%) of those contests.

The Guardians have a record of 19-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (67.9% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (31.9%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won nine of 34 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Guardians vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230) José Ramírez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+125) Oscar Gonzalez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.