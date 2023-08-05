Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jose Ramirez, Luis Robert and others in the Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox matchup at Progressive Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Noah Syndergaard Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Syndergaard Stats

The Guardians will send Noah Syndergaard (1-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 13 starts, Syndergaard has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Syndergaard Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jul. 31 5.1 2 1 1 0 2 at Reds Jun. 7 3.0 7 6 6 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 31 5.0 7 5 5 2 2 at Rays May. 26 6.0 8 6 6 3 1 at Cardinals May. 20 5.0 4 3 3 4 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 49 walks and 64 RBI (119 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .286/.358/.498 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 4 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Astros Aug. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at White Sox Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 120 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashing .274/.348/.381 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Astros Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 31 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Robert Stats

Robert has 110 hits with 29 doubles, 29 home runs, 22 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.319/.549 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has collected 108 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .279/.347/.362 on the year.

Benintendi takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two walks and an RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 4 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

