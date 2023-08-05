Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Detroit Lions are ninth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2200.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Lions games.
- Detroit sported the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst defensively (392.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions went 5-4 at home last season and 4-4 away from home.
- When the underdog in the game, Detroit was 5-5. When favored, the Lions went 3-2.
- The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, catching 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).
- In 16 games with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery ran for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.
- In 16 games played with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 receptions for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Alex Anzalone had one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
