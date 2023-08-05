Miguel Cabrera -- hitting .281 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 13 doubles, a home run and 24 walks while hitting .254.

Cabrera will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 over the course of his last games.

Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (39 of 63), with at least two hits 10 times (15.9%).

He has homered in one of 63 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 22.2% of his games this year, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8%.

He has scored in 12 games this season (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .263 AVG .245 .339 OBP .328 .364 SLG .304 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 9 RBI 8 26/12 K/BB 18/12 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings