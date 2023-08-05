Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (67-45) and Detroit Tigers (48-61) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on August 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Aaron Civale (5-2) to the mound, while Tarik Skubal (1-1) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Tigers have won in 34, or 39.1%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 28-33 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (424 total runs).

The Tigers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule