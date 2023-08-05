The Tampa Bay Rays (67-45) visit the Detroit Tigers (48-61) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Aaron Civale (5-2) to the mound, while Tarik Skubal (1-1) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (5-2, 2.34 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (1-1, 4.57 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal (1-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Over five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.

Skubal does not have a quality start on the season.

Skubal is trying to collect his second start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Rays' Civale (5-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings during his last outing, which came on Sunday for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 2.34 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .207.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Civale has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

