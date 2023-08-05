Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zack Short -- batting .444 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Rays Player Props
|Tigers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Rays
|Tigers vs Rays Odds
|Tigers vs Rays Prediction
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .229 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Short has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (7.9%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Short has driven home a run in 14 games this season (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (17.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|25
|.244
|AVG
|.206
|.303
|OBP
|.296
|.400
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|9
|23/8
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, one per game).
- Civale (5-2 with a 2.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- while pitching for the Cleveland Guardians -- the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.