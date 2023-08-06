Andy Ibanez -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

In 55.4% of his games this year (41 of 74), Ibanez has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.6%) he recorded at least two.

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.5%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

Ibanez has an RBI in 16 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (33.8%), including four games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .244 AVG .241 .267 OBP .286 .417 SLG .402 13 XBH 12 4 HR 3 8 RBI 12 27/4 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings