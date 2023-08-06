Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Cam Gallagher is back in action for the Cleveland Guardians against Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White SoxAugust 6 at 12:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 1, when he went 0-for-3 against the Astros.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is hitting .135 with five doubles and four walks.
- In 30.0% of his games this year (12 of 40), Gallagher has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (7.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 40 games this year.
- In four games this season (10.0%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (15.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|.109
|AVG
|.154
|.146
|OBP
|.188
|.130
|SLG
|.215
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|14/2
|K/BB
|20/2
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Scholtens (1-4) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 3.07 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
