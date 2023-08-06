Cam Gallagher is back in action for the Cleveland Guardians against Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White SoxAugust 6 at 12:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 1, when he went 0-for-3 against the Astros.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is hitting .135 with five doubles and four walks.

In 30.0% of his games this year (12 of 40), Gallagher has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (7.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has not hit a long ball in his 40 games this year.

In four games this season (10.0%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (15.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 22 .109 AVG .154 .146 OBP .188 .130 SLG .215 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 14/2 K/BB 20/2 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings