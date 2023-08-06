Gabriel Arias -- batting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .201 with seven doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Arias has picked up a hit in 26 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

Arias has had at least one RBI in 8.1% of his games this year (five of 62), with two or more RBI three times (4.8%).

In 13 games this season (21.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .135 AVG .253 .256 OBP .330 .176 SLG .421 3 XBH 8 0 HR 4 0 RBI 8 30/12 K/BB 32/11 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings