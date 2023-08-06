Steven Kwan and Andrew Vaughn will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 83 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB action.

Cleveland's .381 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Cleveland has the No. 26 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (454 total runs).

The Guardians rank 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Guardians strike out the least in MLB, averaging 6.9 per game.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.

Cleveland has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

The Guardians have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.284).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Xzavion Curry (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.90 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while giving up two hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros L 2-0 Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Tanner Bibee Ronel Blanco 8/4/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Home Logan Allen Mike Clevinger 8/5/2023 White Sox L 7-4 Home Noah Syndergaard Michael Kopech 8/6/2023 White Sox - Home Xzavion Curry Jesse Scholtens 8/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gavin Williams Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Bibee Yusei Kikuchi 8/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Allen Kevin Gausman 8/10/2023 Blue Jays - Home Noah Syndergaard Alek Manoah 8/11/2023 Rays - Away - Aaron Civale

