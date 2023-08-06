Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (54-57) clash with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (44-68) in the series rubber match at Progressive Field on Sunday, August 6. The game will begin at 12:05 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog White Sox have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Xzavion Curry - CLE (3-1, 2.90 ERA) vs Jesse Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.07 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Guardians' game versus the White Sox but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Guardians (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to take down the White Sox with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 33 (57.9%) of those contests.

The Guardians have gone 19-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (65.5% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Guardians have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 24, or 32.9%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 9-25 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.