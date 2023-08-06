The Cleveland Guardians (54-57) and Chicago White Sox (44-68) play a rubber match on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Xzavion Curry (3-1) for the Guardians and Jesse Scholtens (1-4) for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Curry - CLE (3-1, 2.90 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.07 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

The Guardians will hand the ball to Curry (3-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and allowing two hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 2.90 ERA this season with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 28 games.

Xzavion Curry vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 25th in MLB with 459 runs scored this season. They have a .237 batting average this campaign with 124 home runs (19th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the White Sox four times this season, allowing them to go 7-for-28 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI in 7 1/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

Scholtens (1-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.07, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.

Scholtens has registered one quality start this year.

Scholtens enters this matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in nine of his 17 outings this season.

Jesse Scholtens vs. Guardians

He will face off against a Guardians squad that is hitting .250 as a unit (16th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .381 (27th in the league) with 83 total home runs (30th in MLB play).

Scholtens has thrown six innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out three against the Guardians this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.