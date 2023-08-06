Sunday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (54-57) against the Chicago White Sox (44-68) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 12:05 PM on August 6.

The Guardians will give the nod to Xzavion Curry (3-1, 2.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.07 ERA).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 33, or 57.9%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 19-10 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 454 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule