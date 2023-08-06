The WNBA slate on Sunday includes Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever (7-20) visiting the Atlanta Dream (14-13) at Gateway Center Arena, with the matchup tipping at 3:00 PM ET.

Atlanta enters this game following a 91-71 loss to Phoenix. The Dream's leading scorer was Cheyenne Parker, who ended the game with 20 points and seven rebounds. Indiana is coming into this game having lost to Connecticut 88-72 in their last outing. Boston led the team with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Dream vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-350 to win)

Dream (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+275 to win)

Fever (+275 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-7.5)

Dream (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN3 and BSSO

Fever Season Stats

The Fever are eighth in the league in points scored (80 per game) and worst in points allowed (85.2).

In 2023, Indiana is sixth in the WNBA in rebounds (34.2 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (32.4).

This season the Fever are second-worst in the league in assists at 18.1 per game.

Indiana is ninth in the league in turnovers per game (14.2) and ninth in turnovers forced (13).

The Fever are the second-worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.3 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (32%).

Defensively, Indiana is second-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.4. And it is worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 37.1%.

Fever Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Fever are scoring fewer points at home (78.2 per game) than away (81.3). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (82.7) than away (86.9).

This season Indiana is grabbing more rebounds at home (34.8 per game) than on the road (33.8). But it is also allowing more at home (33.2) than away (31.8).

The Fever collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (17.5) than on the road (18.4).

This season Indiana is committing more turnovers at home (15.4 per game) than away (13.4). But it is also forcing more at home (14.1) than on the road (12.3).

The Fever sink fewer 3-pointers per game at home (5.3) than on the road (6.9), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.3%) than on the road (34.4%).

This season Indiana is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (8.8). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (38.5%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have been underdogs in 19 games this season and won five (26.3%) of those contests.

The Fever have not won as an underdog of +275 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.

Indiana has 13 wins in 26 games against the spread this season.

Indiana's ATS record as a 7.5-point underdog or greater is 6-3.

The implied probability of a win by the Fever based on the moneyline is 26.7%.

