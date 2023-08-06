Kole Calhoun -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate (2022)

  • Calhoun hit .196 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Calhoun had a hit 57 times last year in 124 games (46.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (12.9%).
  • He homered in 10 of 124 games in 2022 (8.1%), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Calhoun drove in a run in 25.8% of his 124 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 10.5% of them (13). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • In 21.8% of his games last year (27 of 124), he scored at least one run, and in eight (6.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 64
.185 AVG .206
.236 OBP .276
.348 SLG .314
15 XBH 12
7 HR 5
29 RBI 20
58/11 K/BB 78/16
1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Scholtens gets the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.07, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
