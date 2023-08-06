Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rays - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Matt Vierling (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and two walks) and the Detroit Tigers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rays.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .271.
- In 52 of 86 games this year (60.5%) Vierling has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (7.0%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Vierling has an RBI in 16 of 86 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.227
|AVG
|.309
|.306
|OBP
|.356
|.312
|SLG
|.461
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|23/15
|K/BB
|38/10
|3
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.77 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (5-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.15 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.15, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
