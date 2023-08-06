On Sunday, Matt Vierling (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and two walks) and the Detroit Tigers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .271.

In 52 of 86 games this year (60.5%) Vierling has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (7.0%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Vierling has an RBI in 16 of 86 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .227 AVG .309 .306 OBP .356 .312 SLG .461 8 XBH 13 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 23/15 K/BB 38/10 3 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings