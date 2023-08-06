The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .234 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.

Straw has picked up a hit in 62 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 106 games played this season, he has not homered.

Straw has had at least one RBI in 16% of his games this season (17 of 106), with two or more RBI three times (2.8%).

In 35 of 106 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 55 .204 AVG .261 .268 OBP .327 .272 SLG .314 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 10 RBI 10 39/15 K/BB 40/18 3 SB 10

White Sox Pitching Rankings