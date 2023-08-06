Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .234 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 62 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 106 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Straw has had at least one RBI in 16% of his games this season (17 of 106), with two or more RBI three times (2.8%).
- In 35 of 106 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.204
|AVG
|.261
|.268
|OBP
|.327
|.272
|SLG
|.314
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|10
|39/15
|K/BB
|40/18
|3
|SB
|10
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Scholtens makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 3.07 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
