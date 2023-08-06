Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez and his .480 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has two doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while hitting .237.
- Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), with multiple hits on five occasions (16.7%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In four games this season, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (23.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|.263
|AVG
|.218
|.317
|OBP
|.246
|.368
|SLG
|.309
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|9/3
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 156 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Scholtens makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.07 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
