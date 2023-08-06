The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez and his .480 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has two doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while hitting .237.

Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), with multiple hits on five occasions (16.7%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

In four games this season, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (23.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 .263 AVG .218 .317 OBP .246 .368 SLG .309 3 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 9/3 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings