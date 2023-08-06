The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez and his .480 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez has two doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while hitting .237.
  • Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), with multiple hits on five occasions (16.7%).
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • In four games this season, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (23.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 17
.263 AVG .218
.317 OBP .246
.368 SLG .309
3 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
9/3 K/BB 11/2
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 156 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Scholtens makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 3.07 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.