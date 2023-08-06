The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has 14 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks while hitting .302.

In 75.7% of his games this year (56 of 74), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (29.7%) he recorded more than one.

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Greene has an RBI in 21 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 36 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .353 AVG .253 .404 OBP .335 .518 SLG .418 13 XBH 13 4 HR 5 12 RBI 13 42/12 K/BB 43/17 3 SB 3

