Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Steven Kwan and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox and Jesse Scholtens on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .726, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 118th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- Kwan has had a hit in 75 of 109 games this season (68.8%), including multiple hits 34 times (31.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.6% of his games this season, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has had an RBI in 25 games this year (22.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this season (50.5%), including 12 multi-run games (11%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.264
|AVG
|.282
|.354
|OBP
|.340
|.361
|SLG
|.396
|16
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|24
|33/28
|K/BB
|23/21
|8
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.07 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing batters.
