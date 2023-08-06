Steven Kwan and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox and Jesse Scholtens on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has an OPS of .726, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season.
  • He ranks 43rd in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 118th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
  • Kwan has had a hit in 75 of 109 games this season (68.8%), including multiple hits 34 times (31.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 4.6% of his games this season, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kwan has had an RBI in 25 games this year (22.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 55 games this season (50.5%), including 12 multi-run games (11%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 55
.264 AVG .282
.354 OBP .340
.361 SLG .396
16 XBH 18
2 HR 3
14 RBI 24
33/28 K/BB 23/21
8 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Scholtens makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.07 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing batters.
