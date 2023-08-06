Steven Kwan and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox and Jesse Scholtens on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .726, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 118th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

Kwan has had a hit in 75 of 109 games this season (68.8%), including multiple hits 34 times (31.2%).

He has hit a home run in 4.6% of his games this season, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan has had an RBI in 25 games this year (22.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 55 games this season (50.5%), including 12 multi-run games (11%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .264 AVG .282 .354 OBP .340 .361 SLG .396 16 XBH 18 2 HR 3 14 RBI 24 33/28 K/BB 23/21 8 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings