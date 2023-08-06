The Tampa Bay Rays (67-46) and Detroit Tigers (49-61) play a rubber match on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (5-3) for the Rays and Matt Manning (3-3) for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (5-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Manning - DET (3-3, 4.34 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

Manning (3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

During nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.34 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.

Manning enters this game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Manning is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

In three of his nine total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow (5-3) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.15, a 4.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.078.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Glasnow has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.