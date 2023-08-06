Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, 134 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.305) this season, fueled by 73 hits.
  • In 58.4% of his 101 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in seven games this season (6.9%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • McKinstry has had an RBI in 18 games this year (17.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.0%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 51
.240 AVG .224
.318 OBP .292
.370 SLG .342
12 XBH 11
4 HR 3
14 RBI 10
34/17 K/BB 39/15
6 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 118 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Glasnow (5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.15, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
