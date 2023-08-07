Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Cam Gallagher (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has five doubles and four walks while hitting .132.
- Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 29.3% of his games this season (12 of 41), with at least two hits three times (7.3%).
- In 41 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (9.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 41 games so far this year.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|.102
|AVG
|.154
|.137
|OBP
|.188
|.122
|SLG
|.215
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|14/2
|K/BB
|20/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Ryu (0-1) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
