Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Arias -- hitting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.
- In 42.9% of his 63 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In 7.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this year (9.5%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 14 of 63 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.141
|AVG
|.253
|.256
|OBP
|.330
|.218
|SLG
|.421
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|2
|RBI
|8
|31/12
|K/BB
|32/11
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (0-1) starts for the Blue Jays, his second this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
