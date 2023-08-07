Gabriel Arias -- hitting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.

In 42.9% of his 63 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In 7.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year (9.5%), Arias has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 14 of 63 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .141 AVG .253 .256 OBP .330 .218 SLG .421 4 XBH 8 1 HR 4 2 RBI 8 31/12 K/BB 32/11 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings