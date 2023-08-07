Monday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (63-50) against the Cleveland Guardians (54-58) at Progressive Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 7.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1) against the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-3).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The past 10 Guardians contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (38.6%) in those games.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win five times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (457 total, 4.1 per game).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule