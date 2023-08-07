Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field on Monday at Progressive Field against Hyun-Jin Ryu, who is starting for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

The Guardians are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Blue Jays (-130). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -130 +110 9 +100 -120 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Guardians were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the total, the Guardians and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (38.6%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 9-19 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 46 of its 111 games with a total this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-26 25-32 22-18 32-40 37-36 17-22

