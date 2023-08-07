Sportsbooks have set player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jose Ramirez and others when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 121 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a .287/.359/.498 slash line so far this year.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 4 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Astros Aug. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 38 RBI (122 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.346/.378 so far this season.

Kwan has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with two walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Astros Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Hyun-Jin Ryu Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Ryu Stats

Hyun-Jin Ryu will get the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.

Ryu Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Aug. 1 5.0 9 4 4 3 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 111 hits with 22 doubles, 18 home runs, 44 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .263/.340/.443 slash line on the year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 108 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .252/.322/.388 slash line on the season.

Springer has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with three doubles, four walks and three RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 5 4-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 at Red Sox Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

