The Toronto Blue Jays (63-50) and Cleveland Guardians (54-58) square off in the first of a four-game series on Monday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET. The Blue Jays are coming off a series victory over the Red Sox, and the Guardians a series loss to the White Sox.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1) versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-3).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryu - TOR (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-3, 3.37 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams (1-3) takes the mound first for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.37 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.37, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.

Williams is looking to secure his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Williams is looking to pick up his seventh start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Ryu will get the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing five innings and giving up four earned runs.

He has an ERA of 7.20, a 3 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 2.000 in one games this season.

