Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter (.382 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Rays.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .265 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
- Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this year (38 of 68), with at least two hits 17 times (25.0%).
- He has homered in 11 games this year (16.2%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Carpenter has had an RBI in 21 games this season (30.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.345
|AVG
|.186
|.393
|OBP
|.262
|.522
|SLG
|.425
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|22
|24/9
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 165 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 35th, 1.121 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
