The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate (2022)

  • Calhoun hit .196 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 46.0% of his 124 games last season, Calhoun picked up a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in 8.1% of his games in 2022 (10 of 124), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.8% of his games a season ago (32 of 124), Calhoun picked up an RBI. In 13 of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • In 21.8% of his 124 games last season, he scored (27 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.5%).

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 64
.185 AVG .206
.236 OBP .276
.348 SLG .314
15 XBH 12
7 HR 5
29 RBI 20
58/11 K/BB 78/16
1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Ryu (0-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
