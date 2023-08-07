Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Matt Vierling (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rays.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .270.
- Vierling will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 during his last games.
- In 60.9% of his 87 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 87), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has driven in a run in 16 games this year (18.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (29.9%), including seven multi-run games (8.0%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.226
|AVG
|.309
|.302
|OBP
|.356
|.308
|SLG
|.461
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|23/15
|K/BB
|38/10
|3
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 35th, 1.121 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth.
