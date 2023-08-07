On Monday, Matt Vierling (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .270.

Vierling will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 during his last games.

In 60.9% of his 87 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 87), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has driven in a run in 16 games this year (18.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (29.9%), including seven multi-run games (8.0%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .226 AVG .309 .302 OBP .356 .308 SLG .461 8 XBH 13 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 23/15 K/BB 38/10 3 SB 2

