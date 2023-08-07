Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .238 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 63 of 107 games this year (58.9%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (17.8%).
- In 107 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In 15.9% of his games this season, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 2.8%.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (32.7%), including six multi-run games (5.6%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|55
|.212
|AVG
|.261
|.275
|OBP
|.327
|.279
|SLG
|.314
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|10
|39/15
|K/BB
|40/18
|3
|SB
|10
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Ryu (0-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
