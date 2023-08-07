The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .172 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks.

Maton has picked up a hit in 33 of 86 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has had an RBI in 19 games this season (22.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (30.2%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .143 AVG .198 .285 OBP .302 .196 SLG .388 4 XBH 11 1 HR 6 10 RBI 19 32/21 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings