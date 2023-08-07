Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has two doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while hitting .227.
- Gonzalez has had a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 31 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this season (12.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in seven of 31 games so far this year.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.238
|AVG
|.218
|.289
|OBP
|.246
|.333
|SLG
|.309
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Ryu (0-1) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
