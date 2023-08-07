The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Rays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .297 with 14 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.

In 74.7% of his 75 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In nine games this year, he has homered (12.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

Greene has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (21 of 75), with more than one RBI four times (5.3%).

He has scored in 48.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .340 AVG .253 .391 OBP .335 .500 SLG .418 13 XBH 13 4 HR 5 12 RBI 13 46/12 K/BB 43/17 3 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings