Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Blue Jays - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .378, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 116th in slugging.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 76 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (4.5%, and 1% of his trips to the dish).
- Kwan has had an RBI in 25 games this year (22.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 55 of 110 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.264
|AVG
|.282
|.352
|OBP
|.340
|.359
|SLG
|.396
|16
|XBH
|18
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|24
|33/28
|K/BB
|23/21
|8
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff paces the league.
- The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (0-1) starts for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
