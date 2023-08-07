The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .378, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 116th in slugging.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 76 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (4.5%, and 1% of his trips to the dish).

Kwan has had an RBI in 25 games this year (22.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 55 of 110 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 55 .264 AVG .282 .352 OBP .340 .359 SLG .396 16 XBH 18 2 HR 3 14 RBI 24 33/28 K/BB 23/21 8 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings