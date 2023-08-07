Monday's contest at Comerica Park has the Minnesota Twins (59-54) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (49-62) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (6-6) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (2-9) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (39.3%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 19 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (434 total runs).

The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

