Tigers vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Joey Wentz gets the nod on the mound for the Detroit Tigers in the first of a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Twins as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +140 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).
Tigers vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-7.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The last 10 Tigers contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been victorious in 35, or 39.3%, of the 89 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a record of 19-23 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of its 111 opportunities.
- The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|23-32
|26-30
|20-28
|29-33
|40-43
|9-18
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
