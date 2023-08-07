Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Twins on August 7, 2023
Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Monday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 94 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .227/.306/.399 on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 6
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has collected 90 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .223/.262/.325 so far this season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 6
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 30
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (6-6) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.01), 16th in WHIP (1.121), and fifth in K/9 (11).
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 25
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 20
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|5.2
|8
|7
|7
|7
|3
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 5
|9.0
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Correa Stats
- Correa has put up 87 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.
- He's slashing .221/.295/.381 so far this year.
- Correa has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with a walk and three RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
