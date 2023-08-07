Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, 127 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .230 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- McKinstry has recorded a hit in 59 of 102 games this year (57.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (12.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 102), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has driven home a run in 18 games this season (17.6%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 40 games this year (39.2%), including three multi-run games (2.9%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.237
|AVG
|.224
|.314
|OBP
|.292
|.365
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|35/17
|K/BB
|39/15
|6
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.01), 16th in WHIP (1.121), and fifth in K/9 (11).
