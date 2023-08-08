Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Akil Baddoo (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .214 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.
- In 32 of 69 games this season (46.4%) Baddoo has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (14.5%).
- In six games this year, he has homered (8.7%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Baddoo has driven home a run in 15 games this year (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.215
|AVG
|.213
|.270
|OBP
|.348
|.346
|SLG
|.362
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|16
|28/8
|K/BB
|26/20
|2
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.11), 30th in WHIP (1.231), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.